Sarojini Naidu’s poem on Hussain Sagar to be installed at Tank Bund

Sarojini Naidu’s poem ‘The Hussain Saagar’ is likely to be inscribed on a plaque and installed at Tank Bund, in the near future.

The special chief secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, on Sunday hinted at the possible installment, after he responded to a Twitter user’s request, to install a plaque of poem, dedicated to the Hussain Sagar, by the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu.

The user Asif Ali Khan shared the poem, by Naidu where she describes the lake as a ‘living image of her soul’, with a request for it to be inscribed on a plaque for display at the Tank Bund, a major tourist attraction in the city.

“Will certainly look into and do the needful” responded Kumar to the user’s request.

The poem is an extract from her book ‘The Bird Of Time’ published in 1912, inspired and enticed by the beauty of the lake. She was inspired by the white silvery water curtains that formed at the outflow gate when excess flood water fell into the stream below which has now reportedly become a municipal gutter.