‘Sasti Kangana’, ‘Mard lagti hai…’: Trolls attack Saba Azad for her looks

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship official on social media. They are dating each other for quite some time now and recently rumours of their wedding also spread like wildfire.

Hrithik Roshan on Friday attended the screening of Saba Azad’s show Rocket Boys Season 2 in Mumbai and the couple even posed together for paps. Saba was dressed in a white flowy silk dress with a plunging neckline along with retro vibe curly hairstyle and bold red lips. Hrithik was seen wearing a black suit. But what grabbed the eyeballs of everyone was Saba’s look.

Netizens trolled Saba Azad brutally for her new look. Some said she was looking like a man while others point out the similarity between her and Kangana Ranaut.

One of the users wrote, ” Kya fayda itna handsome hone ka jab gf esi ho to,” while another user wrote, ” Looks like Kangana’s cheap copy.”

A third user commented, ” Mard lagti hai… Kya choice hai yaar.”

Check Out More Comments Below

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. Both Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are co-parenting their kids – Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.