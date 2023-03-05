Sathvik suicide case: Inter board inquiry reveals shocking facts

Hyderabad: In a major development, the inquiry committee of the Board of Intermediate Education has revealed disturbing facts in the sensational issue of the suicide of Intermediate first-year student Sathvik in his classroom at Sri Chaitanya junior college’s Narsingi branch a couple of days back.

It was found that Sathvik was not a student of the Narsingi branch of the Sri Chaitanya junior college. The inquiry committee also found that the college was conducting classes for Sathvik at a different branch instead of the branch where he took admission. The victim’s parents have been stating that the college management had issued a receipt to them stating that Sathvik was a student of the Narsingi branch of the college. They are now urging the board authorities to do justice to them.

The police have already arrested four accused in Sathvik’s suicide case so far and sent them on judicial remand. The father of the victim, Raja Prasad, lodged a complaint with the police stating that his son had committed suicide as he was unable to cope with the harassment of the faculty and the management of the college and urged them to take action against the accused. Following this, the police arrested the admin principal A. Narasimha Chari alias Achari, principal T. Shiva Ramakrishna Reddy, hostel warden K. Naresh, and vice-principal Shobhan Babu.