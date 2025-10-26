Satish Shah Net worth: How rich was the beloved comedy legend?

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable roles, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. The beloved actor, who had been battling kidney-related health issues for some time, breathed his last on October 25, 2025, at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The sad news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss of one of India’s finest comedians.

Net Worth and Income

Throughout his illustrious career, Satish Shah achieved both fame and financial success. According to multiple media reports, his estimated net worth ranged between Rs. 40 crore and Rs. 45 crore. He reportedly earned Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 5 crore per film, alongside consistent income from television, theatre, and brand endorsements. Shah also invested significantly in real estate across Mumbai and other cities, adding to his wealth.

A Legendary Career in Film and Television

Satish Shah’s acting journey spanned over four decades, making him a household name in both cinema and television. He began his career in Gujarati theatre before gaining recognition in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), a film that remains a cornerstone of Indian satire. On television, his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made him an icon of Indian comedy.

Apart from these, Shah appeared in over 250 films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om. His ability to blend humor with emotion earned him immense respect in the industry. Earlier, he also impressed audiences with his performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he portrayed 55 different characters in 55 episodes, showcasing his incredible versatility.

Personal Life and Early Years

Born on June 25, 1951, in Mumbai, Satish Shah hailed from a Kutchi Gujarati family. He studied at St. Xavier’s College and graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He married designer Madhu Shah in 1982. The couple shared a private life and did not have children.

Satish Shah’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment. His effortless humor, relatable characters, and remarkable body of work will forever remain etched in the hearts of fans. Whether as Indravadan Sarabhai or D’Mello from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, he continues to bring laughter and warmth to generations of viewers.