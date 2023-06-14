Saudi: 2 new crescents installed on King Abdulaziz Gate in Grand Mosque

The crescent is made of carbon fiber and gilded glass and is 9 meters high and 2 meters wide.

2 new crescents installed on King Abdulaziz Gate in Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: The two new golden crescents have been installed on the minarets of the King Abdulaziz Gate at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The crescent is made of carbon fibre and gilded glass and is 9 meters high and 2 meters wide.

The internal framework was constructed of iron.

Mohammed Al-Waqdani, undersecretary of the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told Arabic daily Okaz the installation of the two crescents was the result of a precise engineering plan, implemented with the best technical specifications from the execution and construction department for major projects.

Al-Waqdani added, “The crescents were considered among the most prominent features of Islamic and Grand Mosque architecture.”

In addition to the Kaaba, the Black Stone, the Zamzam well, Maqaam Ibrahim, the Safa and Marwa hills, the Grand Mosque has 13 minarets.

