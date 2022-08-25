Saudi: 2 Omani Umrah pilgrims dead, 18 injured in a bus accident

The Omani authorities on Thursday announced the death of two citizens and the injury of 18 others with various injuries, in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, where they were heading to perform umrah or lesser pilgrimage.

According to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Makkah region, pilgrims suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, adding that 11 medical teams rushed to the scene to provide first aid and transport those in need of further medical care to hospitals.

The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Saudi Arabia said that it is working with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom to finish the transfer of the victims of the Umrah bus accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The embassy added in a statement, It “followed with great interest the course of the tragic accident of the Omani pilgrims’ bus, which was heading to Makkah to perform Umrah.”

The embassy offered its “sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them and inspire their families patience and solace, hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The accident occurred as a result of a traffic accident while pilgrims were going to the holy sites to perform Umrah on Wednesday, in the Al-Muwiyah area, which is about 180 km from the Miqat Al-Sayl Al-Kabeer in the Taif region.