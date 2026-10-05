Saudi airspace unsafe: Houthis warn airlines amid Yemen war

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have warned airlines operating in Saudi Arabia that the kingdom’s airspace is unsafe, amid an escalating military offensive by Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces against the group.

Saba News Agency, which is affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported on Monday, October 5, that the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre had warned all airlines operating in Saudi airspace, saying it was unsafe amid what it described as Saudi “aggression” against Yemen.

The centre said Saudi airspace would become a theatre for military operations by Houthi forces and warned airlines that they would bear responsibility for continuing to operate there following the announcement.

The warning comes as forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government have launched a major offensive against the Houthis.

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi announced the launch of Operation “Dawn of Yemen” on Monday, October 5, saying the campaign aims to restore state institutions, retake Sanaa and end Houthi control.

Al-Alimi said the operation would be supported by Yemeni armed forces and allied countries, describing it as a push towards freedom, peace and stability.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said 100 fighter jets had taken part in the operation at dawn on Monday.

He said the coalition had destroyed 324 high-value targets since the start of the operation, while continuing to provide air protection for the Bab al-Mandab Strait and target moving military assets.