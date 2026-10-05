Saudi airspace unsafe: Houthis warn airlines amid Yemen war

Houthi warning comes as Saudi-backed Yemeni forces launch a major offensive against the group.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Numerous aircraft flying over Middle East and Gulf region, indicating busy airspace.
Flight traffic over Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. Photo: X

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have warned airlines operating in Saudi Arabia that the kingdom’s airspace is unsafe, amid an escalating military offensive by Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces against the group.

Saba News Agency, which is affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported on Monday, October 5, that the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre had warned all airlines operating in Saudi airspace, saying it was unsafe amid what it described as Saudi “aggression” against Yemen.

The centre said Saudi airspace would become a theatre for military operations by Houthi forces and warned airlines that they would bear responsibility for continuing to operate there following the announcement.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The warning comes as forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government have launched a major offensive against the Houthis.

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi announced the launch of Operation “Dawn of Yemen” on Monday, October 5, saying the campaign aims to restore state institutions, retake Sanaa and end Houthi control.

Al-Alimi said the operation would be supported by Yemeni armed forces and allied countries, describing it as a push towards freedom, peace and stability.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said 100 fighter jets had taken part in the operation at dawn on Monday.

He said the coalition had destroyed 324 high-value targets since the start of the operation, while continuing to provide air protection for the Bab al-Mandab Strait and target moving military assets.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button