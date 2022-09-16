Saudi: Al Sudais urges worshippers to abide by rules of the two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais has called on worshippers and visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to abide by rules.

Abdul Rahman Al Sudais stressed that the two holy Mosques are places of worship exclusively for God alone, not for raising slogans or carrying banners that violate regulations and instructions.

He emphasized that the two holy Mosques have their sanctity, which must be considered and glorified, and worship should be performed in them without slogans or expressions.

The duty of the one who intends to come to them is to perform his rituals and worship, away from distractions, Al Sudais adds.

Al-Sudais urged visitors and pilgrims to abide by the procedures followed in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and to cooperate with all authorities operating in the Two Holy Mosques.

الرئيس العام يشدد على أن الحرمين الشريفين أماكن للعبادة الخالصة لله وحده، وليست لرفع الشعارات أو حمل اللافتات المخالفة للأنظمة والتعليماتhttps://t.co/XUgJG39xoS#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/LSzxI5bzAO — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) September 13, 2022

The official’s remarks were made after the arrest of a Yemeni resident in the courtyards of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, carrying a banner that reads, ‘Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II’.