Saudi: Man does Umrah ‘for the soul of Queen Elizabeth’, arrested

Riyadh: The Saudi Public Security Directorate announced on Tuesday, the arrest of a Yemeni resident in the courtyards of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, carrying a banner that reads, ‘Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II’.

The Saudi Public Security Directorate took to Twitter and said that the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque had arrested the pilgrim after he appeared in a video clip carrying a banner inside the Grand Mosque, in contravention of the regulations and instructions for Umrah and added that he was referred to the Public Prosecution.

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تقبض على شخص ظهر في مقطع فيديو يحمل لافتة داخل المسجد الحرام pic.twitter.com/PrwCywSsFw — الأمن العام (@security_gov) September 12, 2022

The Makkah region published the news with a camouflaged video of the pilgrim holding a banner as well.

During the past hours, the pioneers of social networking sites shared a video clip of a Yemeni resident holding a banner inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

In the video clip, Yemeni resident appeared wearing Ihram and holding a piece of cloth that reads in Arabic and English, ‘Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II’.

He spoke in the video, “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II to make her with his righteous servants and to make her abode heaven.”

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام :

القبص على مقيم يمني ظهر في مقطع فيديو يحمل لافته داخل #المسجد_الحرام، مخالفاً أنظمة وتعليمات #العمرة. pic.twitter.com/EycIUIXw12 — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) September 12, 2022

The incident sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms, and the hashtag arrested the lecherous trend, during which the tweeters demanded the arrest of the resident who performed Umrah for the soul of the Queen, noting that the holy places are not an arena for political review or ridicule and mockery.

On Thursday, September 8, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, ending a 70-year journey to the British throne.