Saudi allocates prayer area for elderly women at Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that it has launched a prayer area for elderly women located on the ground floor inside the Grand Mosque.

The prayer area is located near Gate 88, and provides all the services needed by the elderly.

The Undersecretary of the General President for Women’s Social, Voluntary and Humanitarian Services, Abeer bint Mohammad Al-Juffair, explained that the opening of a prayer area dedicated to elderly women in the Grand Mosque comes in order to comfort the women worshippers and give them an easy access to services.

Al-Juffair stated that the prayer area, “comes as one of the services that the agency is interested in in order to harness all capabilities to facilitate and provide comfort for the elderly women who heads to the Grand Mosque.”

During the launch, meals, Zamzam water, Qurans, and winter clothing were provided to those visiting the prayer area.

On Wednesday, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque affirmed its keenness to provide the best services to achieve the maximum levels of comfort for the destination.

It also confirmed that the agency investing in artificial intelligence techniques, digitizing programs, and harnessing electronic applications in various fields to serve the destinations, and addressing them in international languages ​​to facilitate their rituals and enrich their experience.

Millions of Muslims from within Saudi Arabia and around the world flock to the Grand Mosque, throughout the year.