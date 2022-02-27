Saudi allows Ramzan Umrah booking through the Tawakkalna app

Riyadh: As the month of Ramzan approaches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) allows people to book an appointment through the Tawakkalna electronic application to perform Umrah, local media reported on Saturday.

The Tawakkalna application has added a new icon under the name “Manasik Gate”, which helps those wishing to perform the rituals of Umrah with booking.

The application provides the times for performing Umrah, where citizens and residents can choose the time that suits them, which includes twelve times throughout the day and night, with a period of two hours to perform the entire rituals.

On Sunday, February 27, the Kingdom has lifted the age limit to perform the Umrah and as well as prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophets Mosque in Madinah.

Earlier on Friday, February 25, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that fully vaccinated children aged seven and above can apply for permits to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday has announced, the cancellation of the “Umrah Host” visa that allowed foreign residents and Saudi citizens to host Muslims from outside the kingdom to perform the lesser pilgrimage.

When is the first day of Ramzan 2022?

The first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022, Arabia Weather reported.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramzan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramzan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.