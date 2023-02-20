Saudi: AlUla launches entertainment, tourism licenses portal

Royal Commission for AlUla affirms its commitment to the highest standards of excellence and international best practices.

AlUla

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) on Sunday, announced the launch of the tourism and entertainment licensing and permit portal, local media reported.

This came in order to facilitate the provision of services in the AlUla, develop the governorate’s operations and automate procedures.

After Cabinet approval, RCU can issue licenses for travel and tourism agencies, accommodation, tours and facilities management.

The RCU thanked the government for its support to display the culture, art and history of the nation in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The RCU affirms its commitment to the highest standards of excellence and international best practices.

It has called on everyone to visit the e-services portal to submit requests for tourism and entertainment permits.

