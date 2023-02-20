Saudi launches platform to facilitate movement of tourist yachts

The platform unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2023 5:41 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches platform to facilitate movement of tourist yachts
Ebhar platform was launched in a ceremony at Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: In a bid to further facilitate promotion of tourism, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, announced the launch of an electronic platform to facilitate procedures for the entry and movement of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, and to provide integrated services to them.

The Saudi minister of transport and logistic services Saleh Al-Jasser, launched the ‘Ebhar’ platform at Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday.

Also Read
Saudi launches New Murabba company to develop world’s largest modern downtown

The ‘Ebhar’ platform aims to unify procedures related to the use of the sea.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the platform will “facilitate the entry, movement and sailing of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, which aims to enable yacht owners and navigational agents to perform all related services.”

During the launch ceremony, Al-Jasser said the digital platform will become a unified online portal concerned with all government procedures related to entry and movement of yachts in Saudi territorial waters.

Also Read
Saudi Media Forum 2023 kicks off in Riyadh

‘Ebhar’ platform, which is supervised by the Saudi General Transport Authority, integrates with more than 20 government agencies, as it will enable yacht owners to have direct and easy access to information, yacht registration services and their presence in marinas.

It also aims, to facilitate procedures for visiting, entering and exiting the Kingdom, issuing navigational licenses, registering yachts under the Saudi flag, and sailing permits.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2023 5:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button