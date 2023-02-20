Saudi launches platform to facilitate movement of tourist yachts

Riyadh: In a bid to further facilitate promotion of tourism, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, announced the launch of an electronic platform to facilitate procedures for the entry and movement of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, and to provide integrated services to them.

The Saudi minister of transport and logistic services Saleh Al-Jasser, launched the ‘Ebhar’ platform at Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday.

The ‘Ebhar’ platform aims to unify procedures related to the use of the sea.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the platform will “facilitate the entry, movement and sailing of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, which aims to enable yacht owners and navigational agents to perform all related services.”

During the launch ceremony, Al-Jasser said the digital platform will become a unified online portal concerned with all government procedures related to entry and movement of yachts in Saudi territorial waters.

‘Ebhar’ platform, which is supervised by the Saudi General Transport Authority, integrates with more than 20 government agencies, as it will enable yacht owners to have direct and easy access to information, yacht registration services and their presence in marinas.

It also aims, to facilitate procedures for visiting, entering and exiting the Kingdom, issuing navigational licenses, registering yachts under the Saudi flag, and sailing permits.