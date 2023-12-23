Saudi Arabia: 10 million people attend Riyadh Season 2023

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, which was launched on October 28 attracted visitors from all age groups and nationalities to its entertainment venues.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2023 9:06 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 10 million people attends Riyadh Season in 50 days
Photo: SPA

The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted ten million visitors in the first 50 days of its launch.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, which was launched on October 28 attracted visitors from all age groups and nationalities to its entertainment venues.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia clarifies on driving cars with non-Saudi license plates

The Riyadh Season is anticipated to see high attendance in the coming days due to the variety of entertainment activities in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy

Here are several distinguished events

  • The ‘Day of Reckoning’, scheduled for Saturday, December 23, will feature renowned boxing world champions and contenders at Kingdom Arena.
  • The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup for Men and Women is scheduled to be held on Tuesday—Wednesday, December 26-27.
  • The Turkish football Super Cup final is set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, December 29.
Also Read
Will firms in Saudi Arabia increase salaries in 2024?

During the Riyadh season, visitors can enjoy various entertainment events including concerts, exhibitions, festivals, and other unique activities featuring celebrities and prominent brands.

Tickets for events and experiences can be booked through the WeBook application.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2023 9:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button