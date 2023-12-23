Saudi Arabia: 10 million people attend Riyadh Season 2023

The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted ten million visitors in the first 50 days of its launch.

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, which was launched on October 28 attracted visitors from all age groups and nationalities to its entertainment venues.

The Riyadh Season is anticipated to see high attendance in the coming days due to the variety of entertainment activities in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Here are several distinguished events

The ‘Day of Reckoning’, scheduled for Saturday, December 23, will feature renowned boxing world champions and contenders at Kingdom Arena.

The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup for Men and Women is scheduled to be held on Tuesday—Wednesday, December 26-27.

The Turkish football Super Cup final is set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, December 29.

During the Riyadh season, visitors can enjoy various entertainment events including concerts, exhibitions, festivals, and other unique activities featuring celebrities and prominent brands.

Tickets for events and experiences can be booked through the WeBook application.