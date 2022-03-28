Saudi Arabia: 13,801 illegal residents arrested in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 13,801 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the Kingdom between March 17 to March 23, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Those arrested included 7,953 violators of the residency laws, about 4,023 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,825 violators of the labour law.

A total of 175 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 61 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 28 percent were Ethiopians, and 11 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 45 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 16 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently involved in cases subject to punitive measures, reached more than 103,570, including more than 90,931 men and 12,639 women, while the cases of 90,649 offenses were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.