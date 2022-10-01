Saudi Arabia: 1st batch of Yogasana referees graduate in Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi Yoga Committee (SYC) on Friday announced the graduation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first batch of Yogasana referees at a Yogasana sports event in Riyadh.

The graduation of the first batch of Yogasana referees included 19 women, from several different regions in the Kingdom, in addition to two male referees.

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of yogasana referees (Photo: SPA)

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the event was held in cooperation with the institute for leadership development in the Saudi ministry of sports.

The graduation ceremony was attended by experts from the Asian federation of the game, including the president of the Asian Yoga Federation Asana Ramesh Lohan, and the technical advisor to the Asian Sports Federation Jatin Tomar.

Lohan praised the great progress witnessed by the sports sector in the Kingdom, and yoga in particular.

Head of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Almarwaai, expressed her happiness at the graduation of the first batch in Riyadh, especially since most of the graduates are women.

Almarwaai encouraged all yoga practitioners and professionals to take the initiative to register for the courses that will be held in the near future and to benefit from the courses offered by the Saudi Yoga Committee for various other types of yoga.

Nouf Almarwaai is the first Saudi Yogacharya. Almarwaai is also the founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation, which was established in 2010. It was the first yoga organization in the Gulf region.

It is notable that in November 2017, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom.

On September 27, Saudi Arabia held the first introductory lecture on yoga at the headquarters of the Sports Federation of Saudi Universities in Riyadh.

On March 9, 2022, an introductory lecture that highlighted the cooperation between the SYC and the Saudi School Sports Federation was held.

It is noteworthy that, Yogasana is a form of professional competitive yoga for high performance, characterized by the use of specific strategies of physical postures (asanas), the integration of the physical structure and the concentration of the deep mind in a harmonious way. It also contributes to enhancing physical strength and flexibility. It helps to reach high levels of focus, peace and calm.