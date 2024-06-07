Saudi Arabia: 2 Indian Haj pilgrims dead in elevator crash in Makkah

Jeddah: Two Indian Haj pilgrims have been reported dead following an elevator accident in their accommodation in Aziziyah district of Makkah in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 6.

The pilgrims who had lost their lives were identified as Md. Siddiq, 74, a resident of Kathihar district and Md. Abdul Lateef, 64, resident of Kishanganj, both in Bihar. The victims were accommodated in building No.145, according to sources.

One pilgrim fell down the elevator shaft in the cellar and died from injuries and while another was crushed to death after he was struck between the doors of the elevator, said sources.

Some reports suggested that a few other pilgrims were also injured, however, there were no injuries and the remaining pilgrims are safe.

The Indian authorities so far have not officially announced the deaths of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims from the building were shifted to a nearby building on the same evening.

The Haj pilgrims, a majority from Bihar, have been complaining about basic facilities in their accommodation.

It is noteworthy to mention that recently Indian officials stated that the Indian Haj Mission rented nearly 400 buildings in Aziziah area of Makkah to house pilgrims arriving through the Haj Committee of India. Each building was inspected by a team of experts led by CEO of the Haj Committee with the coordination of Indian Consulate in Jeddah.