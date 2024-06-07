IMD Hyderabad forecasts intense spells of rainfall in city today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall with potentially intense spells across all zones of the city today.

The weather department has also forecasted that the rainfall will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected rainfall

Due to the anticipated rainfall, the department has issued a yellow alert for all city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

For other districts of Telangana, the department has issued a yellow alert and forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until June 11.

In the case of Hyderabad, the yellow alert is valid for today only. However, rainfall is likely to continue in the city until June 10.

Monsoon advances to Telangana

Yesterday, IMD announced that the monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, conditions are favorable for the further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and additional areas of the Arabian Sea and West Bengal over the next 3-4 days.

Rains hit city yesterday

Yesterday, many zones in Hyderabad received heavy rainfall, disrupting daily life.

Many localities struggled with waterlogging issues, and intense rainfall caused traffic snarls.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasted rainfall today, many areas may again experience waterlogging and traffic issues.