Saudi Arabia: 451 flights for cloud seeding and research carried in 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Regional Cloud Seeding Program has announced that it has carried out as many as 451 flights for cloud seeding and research with a total of 1,424 flight hours during the year 2023.

This included 415 flights for cloud seeding taking 1,312:45 flight hours and 36 flights for research and study with a duration of 111:29 flight hours.

Four cloud seeding planes and a research plane conducted operations in six regions of the Kingdom, launching 7876 burners, resulting in 15 minutes of rain and estimated four billion cubic meters of rain.

Executive Director of the Cloud Seeding Program Ayman Al-Bar said that the Cloud Seeding Program in the Kingdom has completed four phases, covering most regions, and is currently working on the fifth phase.

He stressed that cloud seeding technology enhances the quantity and quality of rain for certain types of clouds, with the aim of stimulating and accelerating the process of rainfall in previously targeted areas.

This is carried out through specialized aircraft that safely seed fine materials onto the environment in specific areas of the clouds. This procedure is considered an effective way to maintain water balance, as it is a safe, flexible and affordable technology.