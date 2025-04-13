Saudi Arabia: 5 days left to claim 50 pc discount on traffic fines

The initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on drivers and encourage prompt payment of dues.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2025 1:04 pm IST
The photo shows Saudi traffic
Representative image

The Saudi General Department of Traffic has reminded motorists that only five days remain to benefit from the 50 percent discount on outstanding traffic fines.

The discount applies to violations committed before April 18, 2024, and is valid until April 18, 2025. After this date, fines will return to their full amounts.

Motorists can either:

  • Pay all violations in one transaction, or
  • Settle each violation individually.

The department also urged the public to follow traffic laws, emphasising that safe and responsible driving is key to protecting lives and improving road safety across the Kingdom.

It is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to create safer roads and promote a culture of compliance.

