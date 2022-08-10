Saudi Arabia affirms absolute support for Yemen’s stability

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday, August 9, affirmed the Kingdom’s firm support for all measures that can help ensure the security and stability of Yemen and its people, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The session was chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
Cabinet members expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations to improve adherence to the ceasefire.
This is in line with the Saudi initiative, announced in March 2021, to end the crisis in the country and reach a comprehensive political resolution.
After that, the Cabinet reviewed a number of reports on the latest developments in the region and the world, stressing the Kingdom’s standing by the Palestinian people, and calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop the repeated attacks and violations by the Israeli occupation forces and to make all efforts to end this long-running conflict.