Saudi Arabia: American comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Riyadh

Riyadh: The famous American comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of his Reality Check tour of the Middle East.

Kevin Hart will perform a one-off concert on Saturday, February 25th, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh City Boulevard.

عرض ستاند اب كوميدي مميز مع النجم العالمي “Kevin Hart” على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا ✨🤩



🗓 25 فبراير

Hart concerts in the Middle East

Cairo on February 21, 2023

Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2023

Sakhir in Bahrain on February 24, 2023

Riyadh, February 25, 2023

43-year-old Kevin Hart is considered one of the most prominent international faces in stand-up comedy shows and has a high audience in various countries of the world, as the halls and stands in which he presents his creations are filled with fans of stand-up comedy art.

During his career, Hart achieved many international awards, and was nominated for Emmy and Grammy Awards, while tickets for his performances are highly competitive as soon as they are released.