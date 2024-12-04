Saudi Arabia announces five initiatives to enhance afforestation

Their goals include planting millions of trees and mangroves, distributing 300 million seeds, restoring degraded land, lowering air pollution, and improving the nation's biodiversity.

Published: 4th December 2024
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced five environmental initiatives in a bid to enhance biodiversity across the kingdom, according to local media reports.

The five new initiatives feature a $60 million investment to boost afforestation efforts, reports Xinhua, quoting Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The announcement was made on the opening day of the fourth edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, a crucial platform for advancing Saudi Arabia’s goal to create a greener future by reducing emissions, combating desertification, and safeguarding natural ecosystems.

