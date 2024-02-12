Saudi Arabia announces Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr discount season

The season will be held from February 20 to April 14

Riyadh: In an effort to promote early shopping, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce has announced the Ramzan and Eid Al-Fitr discount season. The season will be held from Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, April 14.

It aims to guarantee transparency, compliance, and a seamless shopping experience for consumers during the festive season.

Starting from Sunday, February 11, commercial establishments and electronic stores are encouraged to apply for discount licenses online through the ministry’s sale website.

The electronic submission system will enable businesses and stores to effortlessly acquire discount licenses and initiate their promotional campaigns.

The discount sale season is set to advance this year, allowing e-commerce shoppers to purchase their products earlier.

Consumers can check the type and percentage of discounts by scanning the “barcode” in the discount license.

