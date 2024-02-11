Riyadh Season attracts 17 million visitors so far

Riyadh: The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted 17 million visitors since its launch on October 28.

The event is filled with various entertainment options, games, shopping, festivals, and exhibitions to cater to all tastes.

The theme for this year’s event is “Big Time,” which has successfully hosted several events, including the Riyadh Season Cup that concluded recently, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

New events are also being held across several regions, including the Boulevard City area, which boasts international entertainment options, Boulevard World for various international cultures, and VIA Riyadh for cinema, cafes, restaurants, and global brands.

Each area has a unique entertainment character that caters to visitors’ diverse preferences.

Since its fourth edition launch, the Riyadh Season has attracted visitors from various backgrounds with various entertainment events featuring plays and artistic evenings by Arab artists in theaters and restaurants.

