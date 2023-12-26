Saudi Arabia approves contracting controls for firms sans regional HQs in Kingdom

On December 5, Saudi Arabia announced a 30-year tax-relief package for foreign companies that establish their regional headquarters in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 10:27 pm IST
Saudi Arabia approves contracting controls for firms without regional HQ in Kingdom
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has approved crucial regulations affecting government contracts with companies that do not have regional headquarters in its capital city Riyadh.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The decision was approved by Saudi Council of Ministers at a session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, December 26 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia offers 30-yr tax cuts woo regional HQs to Riyadh

During the session, 15 decisions were made, several regulations were amended and more than nine international memoranda of understanding (MoU) were approved.

MS Education Academy

On December 5, Saudi Arabia announced a 30-year tax-relief package for foreign companies that establish their regional headquarters in the Kingdom.

On November 9, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih reported that 180 companies have obtained licenses for regional headquarters, exceeding the target of 160, adding it reaches 10 companies per week.

In February 2021, Saudi Arabia announced that it would stop contracting with any foreign company or commercial institution whose regional headquarters are not located in the Kingdom, effective from January 1, 2024.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 10:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button