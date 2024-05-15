Saudi Arabia approves exemption requirements for duty-free shops

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has approved the requirements for exemption from customs duties and taxes for duty-free shops in the arrival halls at all custom ports.

The new duty-free regulations aim to enhance the logistical services provided to duty-free shop operators at customs ports in arrival and departure halls.

The approvals outline the maximum purchase limit and permitted quantities for travellers visiting the Kingdom.

The authority noted that the maximum purchase limit for duty-free markets in arrival lounges is 3,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 66,749) per passenger, subject to personal use.

The requirement stipulate a maximum cigarette purchase limit of 200 per passenger.

The authority also indicated that it accepting applications for licensing duty-free shop operators in customs port arrival halls after they complete regulatory procedures with relevant authorities.