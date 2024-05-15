Saudi Arabia launches wage protection service for domestic workers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has launched the wage protection service for domestic labor salaries, effective from July 1.

The ministry’s initiatives aim to develop the domestic labor sector while preserving the rights of employers and domestic workers.

The service ensures transparency in salary payments through digital wallets and authorized banks on the Musaned platform, promoting safety and reliability while preserving contractual parties’ rights.

The ministry said that the service will be implemented for domestic workers under new contracts and will be applied to current contracts in stages.

Starting January 1, 2025, the service will be extended to employers with more than four domestic workers, three or more domestic workers starting July 1, 2025, and two or more domestic workers starting October 1, 2025.

The service is set to be extended to all domestic workers by January 1, 2026.