Saudi Arabia arrests over 21,000 law violators in nationwide crackdown

In a recent nationwide crackdown, the Kingdom of Saudi authorities reported a total of 21,049 violations across various laws within the country.

The enforcement actions, which took place between July 25 and July 31resulted in significant arrests aimed at maintaining law and order in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The breakdown of violations:

Across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 21,049 violations were recorded: 13,209 of residency, 5,177 of border security, and 2,663 of labour laws.

Attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally were 1,540 individuals, of whom 43% were Yemenis, 56% were Ethiopians, and 01% of other nationalities; 42 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

Five people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested. A total of 13,013 expatriates (11,560 men and 1,453 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.

Five thousand three hundred and seventy-four people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 2,181 were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 1,2943 were repatriated.

Saudi’s Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SAR1 million and that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be confiscated.

The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. It also urges people to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.