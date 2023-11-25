Saudi Arabia: Artefacts dating back to 300 BC discovered

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority announced the discovery of ancient artefacts dating back to 300 BC and 100 AD at the Al Tweer site in Sakaka, a city in the Al Jawf region.

Taking to X, the authority announced the completion of the initial season of the archaeological excavation project at Al Tweer.

The discovered artifacts include architectural features, water sources for residential and agricultural activities, and remnants of a watchtower or religious facility.

The structures and utilities from 2300 to 1900 years ago provide insight into the life and culture of the inhabitants.

The discovery of an unfinished pottery camel model, pottery vessels, and bronze and sandstone coins, estimated to be around 2,300 years old, is a significant discovery.

On November 4, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced the discovery of 200,000-year-old axe dating back to the Paleolithic Age at the Qurh site in AlUla Governorate.