Saudi Arabia asks YouTube to remove inappropriate ads

Riyadh: The authorities in Saudi Arabia have asked YouTube to remove inappropriate advertisements after a few of them went viral on the platform last week.

The General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Communications & Information Technology Commission (CITC) in a joint statement on Saturday said that the inappropriate ads on YouTube which went viral are “against Islamic laws and the Media content regulations of the Kingdom”.

The authorities have asked YouTube to abide by the laws of the Saudi Kingdom. “We will follow up the commitment if the platform and if the violating content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken in accordance with the audio-visual communication and media regulations.”