Saudi Arabia: Authorities seize cheetah, wolf, python from citizen

Riyadh: In a shocking incident, the Saudi Arabian authorities confiscated a cheetah, a wolf, and a large snake in possession of a citizen.

The Saudi National Centre for Wildlife on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote, “A team from the National Center for Wildlife Development took control of a cheetah, a python, an Arabian wolf after the security authorities seized it in the possession of a citizen. Necessary medical treatment was provided to the animals. They were transferred to a sheltering unit linked to the center.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia marks Flag Day for the first time on March 11

It is still not clear how the citizen managed to contain the animals, a gross violation of environmental laws which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of 30 million Saudi Riyals.

سيطر فريق من #المركز_الوطني_لتنمية_الحياة_الفطرية على فهد صياد و ذئب عربي و أصلة بعد أن ضبطتها الجهات الأمنية بحوزة مواطن، حيث تم تقديم الرعايه الطبية اللازمة لها ونقلها إلى وحدة الإيواء التابعة للمركز. pic.twitter.com/TQpPikmZlh — المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية (@NCW_center) March 9, 2023

In 2021, Saudi authorities warned of illegal poaching after a lion killed its guard in Riyadh.