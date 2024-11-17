Saudi Arabia bans commercial use of national, religious symbols

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has imposed a ban on the commercial use of symbols and logos of countries, as well as religious and sectarian symbols.

This move is aimed at preventing the abuse or misuse of these symbols and logos.

The decision issued by Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al Qasabi demonstrates the Kingdom’s dedication to upholding the sanctity of these emblems.

Also Read Saudi Arabia wins bid to host UN World Data Forum 2026

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, the decision will take effect 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, allowing businesses to adjust to new regulations and amend their policies accordingly.

Previously, the Ministry of Commerce banned the use of the Kingdom’s flag, state emblem, and images of leadership and officials in commercial transactions, including publications, goods, and media releases.