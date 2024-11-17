Saudi Arabia wins bid to host UN World Data Forum 2026

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has secured the hosting rights for the 6th UN World Data Forum, which will take place in Riyadh in 2026.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the 5th UN World Data Forum, which took place in Medellín, Colombia, from November 12 to 15, 2024, and was attended by representatives from all 193 UN member states.

The Kingdom’s bid was endorsed by the High-Level Group for Partnership, Coordination, and Capacity-Building in Statistics (HLG-PCCB), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision emphasises the Kingdom’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through advancements in data and statistics.

Fahad Aldossari, GASTAT president, praised King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support, highlighting their contribution to GASTAT’s global presence and expertise.

Aldossari emphasised that Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 6th UN World Data Forum reflects the Kingdom’s remarkable progress across multiple sectors, particularly in its statistical endeavors.

He noted that the event will offer a chance to share technical knowledge, establish strategic partnerships with global statistical offices, and enhance global statistical collaboration.

The UN World Data Forum is a major worldwide event with over 20,000 attendees, including representatives from governments, national statistical offices, international and regional organisations, civil society, academia, and the commercial sector.

It addresses global data and statistics system challenges, promoting collaboration among policymakers and experts, emphasizing data’s importance and fostering cooperation across diverse systems.