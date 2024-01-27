Saudi Arabia bids to host World Water Forum in 2027

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has officially submitted a bid to host the eleventh session of the World Water Forum in 2027 in Riyadh.

This move affirms the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving water resources, enhancing quality of life, achieving sustainable development objectives, and proactively addressing water issues globally.

The World Water Forum is a global event led by the World Water Council. It brings together governments, organizations, officials, and experts to share experiences and promote cooperation in water management.

Also Read Saudi Arabia unveils robot for cleaning beaches

The forum is a vital platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and international collaboration. The event promotes global best practices and cooperation in sustainable water resource management, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia, despite being one of the world’s most water-scarce nations, is securing its hosting spot due to its advanced infrastructure, stringent regulations, and comprehensive water sector legislation.

The Kingdom’s National Water Strategy serves as a strategic plan for the future, aiming to tackle challenges through a comprehensive institutional and structural framework.