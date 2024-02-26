Saudi Arabia calls for sighting of Ramzan crescent on March 10

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on citizens and residents to check the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 on Sunday evening, March 10.

In a statement, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

The court also hopes that “those who have the ability to think carefully will take an interest in the matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and seek reward and reward by participating in it because of its cooperation in righteousness and piety, and the benefit to all Muslims.”

If Sunday, March 10, is the last day of Shaban, Ramzan will fall on Monday, March 11, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Ramzan will fall on Tuesday, March 12.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.