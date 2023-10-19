Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to leave Lebanon ‘immediately’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Beirut on Wednesday, October 18, called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the embassy said it was closely following developments in south Lebanon, “calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon.”

تتابع سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية لدى جمهورية لبنان، عن كثب تطورات الأحداث الجارية في منطقة جنوب لبنان، حيث تدعو كافة المواطنين التقيد بقرار منع السفر، ومغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية بشكل فوري لمن هو متواجد في لبنان حالياً. pic.twitter.com/aoidnQAP35 — السفارة السعودية لدى لبنان (@KSAembassyLB) October 18, 2023

The embassy also warned Saudi citizens not to visit areas where gatherings or demonstrations are taking place.

Hezbollah fighters clashed with Israeli forces at the Lebanese border, escalating violence fueled by the ongoing Hamas-Israeli war.

Israel-Hamas war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed, including 1,000 children, and 13,000 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,400, 302 Israeli soldiers, while more than 4,475 were injured.