Saudi Arabia cancels licence fees for hotels, resorts

Riyadh: In a landmark move aimed to boost tourism and hospitality sector, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has decided to cancel municipal fees for issuing a commercial activities licence for hotels, hotel apartments, and residential resorts.

The decision was issued by Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hogail as an extension of the continuous efforts to facilitate municipal procedures and services in Saudi cities, to develop the tourism sector, and to raise the quality of tourism services.

It also aims to provide an attractive investment environment for investors and enhance competitiveness in the sector.

This decision comes in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to make the Kingdom one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It will contribute to the development of the tourism sector’s infrastructure, particularly in hospitality facilities, and reduce operating costs.

إيقاف رسوم إصدار رخصة الأنشطة التجارية للفنادق والشقق الفندقية والمنتجعات السكنية سعيًا لتسهيل رحلة المستثمرين في القطاع السياحي.#نزدهر_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/y81l9rn0bN — وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) September 4, 2024

The Ministry of Municipalities & Housing and Tourism has urged tourism sector investors to benefit from the decision to issue or renew commercial activity licenses for hotels, apartments, and residential resorts via Balady platform.

The ministries plan to conduct workshops to clarify decisions for hotel owners and provide advice and support to investors in the tourism sector.

It is worth noting that the move is part of the Tourism Investment Enabler Program that Saudi Arabia launched in March, aimed at making the Kingdom into a global tourism hub.