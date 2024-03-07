Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli plan to build 3500 settlement units in West Bank

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has condemned the Israeli plan to build about 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank.

The condemnation comes after Israel’s Supreme Planning Council approved the construction of 3,476 settlement units in the Jewish-only settlements of Ma’ale Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar in the West Bank.

“The Kingdom strongly condemns this attempt to Judaize large parts of the West Bank, including Jerusalem, which is in contravention of all international resolutions, international human rights law, and United Nations charters,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Such acts prevent from achieving peace and stability opportunities in the region.”

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation to ratify the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank, and to try to judaize large parts of the West Bank, including Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/oymUq8kmst — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 6, 2024

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took to X and announced the new settlements to increase the record number of 18,515 homes approved for the occupied West Bank.

“The enemies try to hurt and weaken us, but we will continue to build and be built up in this land,” he added.

ממשיכים לבנות את הארץ!

18,515 אישורים השנה ביהודה ושומרון.



לצד אישורי הבניה אנו משקיעים השקעה עצומה בפיתוח תשתיות תחבורה, תעסוקה ואיכות חיים.



האויבים מנסים לפגוע ולהחליש אבל אנחנו נמשיך לבנות ולהיבנות בארץ הזו. pic.twitter.com/ccPLhr0e2e — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) March 6, 2024

The move also comes as Israel has been engaged in a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 surprise attack on Israelis.

After the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Israel captured the West Bank, leading to a flourishing settlement population of nearly half a million people.

Palestinian figures reveal 725,000 settlers live in 176 Jewish-only settlements and 186 outposts in the occupied West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, as per Anadolu Agency.