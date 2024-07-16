Saudi Arabia continues airdrops of food aid into Gaza with Jordan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) humanitarian arm, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued airdrops of food aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Jordan.

On Monday, an airdrop of food supplies took place in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This move is part of the popular campaign for relief for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip which was directed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Perteintly, Israeli forces on Sunday, July 14 launched a fresh attack on the al-Mawasi camp located in the war-torn Gaza Strip. Al-Mawasi camp, a designated humanitarian safe zone’ for displaced Palestinian civilians was bombarded which resulted in killing at least 90 and the wounding of 300.

The official spokesman and director of operations Sufyan al-Qudah said Jordan called for the international community to bring an end to Palestinian suffering amid Israel’s repeated violations of international law.