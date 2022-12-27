Saudi Arabia: CPR saves man who collapsed in Prophet’s mosque

An Asian man who visited the Prophet’s mosque in Madina for Umrah, on Monday was saved after a medical team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

The medical team at the Bab Jibril health Centre was alerted about the man’s health condition by the red crescent organisation. CPR was performed on the pilgrim for 20 minutes. He was then shifted to a hospital for further treatment and necessary tests, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A medical regime was prepared after his health condition stabilised. Health centres near the Prophet’s Holy Mosque are equipped and supported by the latest equipment and qualified doctors who provide 24/7 medical treatment in emergencies within the system of health services provided to visitors at the mosque.