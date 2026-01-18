Saudi Arabia deports over 14,000 illegal residents in a week

Saudi Arabia announced that it detained 18,054 illegal residents in a week from January 8-14, 2026. Out of which, 14,621have been deported.

The arrests were made following a joint inspection by security forces and government agencies. Among the arrested offenders, 11,343 violated the residency law, and 3,858 violated the border security law. According to a report by Saudi Gazette, 2,853 people violated the labour law.

As many as 19,835 offenders were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents and 3,936 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations.

At least 1,491 people were arrested while trying cross Saudi Arabian borders illegally. Among them 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 59 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, and one percent belonged to other nationalities. A total of 18 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

At least 23 people who facilitated illegal transport, shelter and employment were also arrested. As many as 18 people were arrested for trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally. A total of 27,518 expatriates, including 25,552 men and 1,966 women, are currently under trial to enforce legal measures.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into Saudi Arabia, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service, will be sentenced to 15 years in jail and a penalty of up to Saudi Riyal 1 million. Moreover, the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.