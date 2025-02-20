Saudi Arabia distributes food baskets to 2500 people in Bangladesh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently launched an aid and relief program in Bangladesh and distributed 500 food baskets across the country, benefiting 2,500 individuals, including families.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, implemented through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), to enhance food security in many brotherly and friendly nations worldwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia provides shelter aid to 1,800 Afghans

Earlier on September 30, 2024, the humanitarian organisation distributed 1,750 shelter bags in various regions of Pakistan, aimed at assisting those affected by natural disasters.

On December 16, the humanitarian aid and relief centre organisation distributed 300 shelter kits in several provinces of Afghanistan including Charikar and Parwan which directly benefited 1,800 flood-affected people.

About KSRelief

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz established the KSRelief in 2015 with Al Rabeeah as its supervisor general.

KSRelief is a humanitarian organisation that operates in 46 global countries, primarily focusing on relief efforts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

