Saudi Arabia enforces tough penalties for unauthorised transport

Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) on Monday, September 22, announced harsh penalties for anyone found operating unlicensed road transport across the Kingdom.

In a statement, the TGA said violators will be charged with financial penalties if found guilty of the crime. “The Road Transport Law explicitly criminalises the behaviour of individuals who engage in activities such as calling out passengers on the roads or operating transportation services without a license,” the statement read.

The TGA has constituted 24/7 field inspection teams deployed in regions most prone to violations. “A vehicle may be seized for up to 60 days, depending on the severity of the violation. It is then released to its owner after the violation is rectified, in terms of payment of all fines and fees, and meeting all regulatory requirements,” media relations officer at the TGA, Bandar Al-Jadhaa was quoted as saying by Saudi Gazette.