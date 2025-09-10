Saudi Arabia enhances Miqats to improve pilgrim experience

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is upgrading the Miqats, the designated entry points for pilgrims entering the state of Ihram in Makkah during Haj and Umrah, to enhance operational efficiency, expand capacity, and provide a seamless spiritual journey.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) is leading these upgrades, which during Haj 1446 AH reduced waiting times from 80 minutes to 39 minutes, achieved a 100 percent response rate to visitor feedback, and recorded a 99 percent service quality and satisfaction rate.

Aerial view of Miqat Qarn Al-Manazil (Al-Sail Al-Kabeer), a key pilgrimage site.

Key projects include the redesign of Miqat Qarn Al-Manazil, focusing on reorganising traffic flow, expanding prayer areas, and modernising service facilities. At Miqat Wadi Muharram, plans aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance the visual environment, and connect the site to major traffic routes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Entrance to Miqat Qarn Al-Manazil mosque with pilgrims arriving. Photo: SPA

Eng Saleh Al-Rasheed, CEO of RCMC, said the upgrades are part of a strategic vision to modernise operations, ensure sustainability, and increase capacity while preserving the Islamic architectural identity of these sacred sites. “Our objective is to provide pilgrims with a seamless and spiritually enriching experience,” he added.

In addition, the General Directorate of Passports continues to receive Umrah performers for the year 1447 AH through all international air, land, and sea ports.

The directorate has mobilised all resources to facilitate entry procedures, equipping passport departments with the latest technical devices operated by multilingual personnel. Authorities emphasise adherence to Umrah regulations to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage.

In August, Saudi Arabia launched the ‘Nusuk Umrah’ service, allowing foreign pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas and book services online directly, without the need for intermediaries.

During the first quarter of 2025, more than 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah, marking an 11 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed year-round, in contrast to Haj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime and occurs at a specific time each year.