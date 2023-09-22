Saudi Arabia: Expat faces 2-year jail, Rs 4 lakh fine for fake veterinary drugs

Riyadh: A Saudi court in the city of Dammam has sentenced an expatriate to two years in prison and a fine of 20000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 4,42,040) for manufacturing and possessing fake veterinary medicines.

He was also convicted of printing fake labels with the intention of fraud.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) caught him during an inspection tour in Dammam, allegedly transporting veterinary preparations in an unrefrigerated car without thermal maps and gauges.

SFDA examinations revealed that the expatriate, who was a sales representative used unregistered veterinary pharmaceutical preparations, including a spray for animal parasites and eye diseases, without technical regulations and obtaining regulatory licenses.

Not obtaining legal licenses for veterinary preparations is a violation of a law in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.

SDFA urges the public to report violations in its supervision establishments via its hotline or the Tameni application.