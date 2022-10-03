Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to 3 months for all pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the extension of Umrah visa to three months for pilgrims from all over the world, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, revealed the extension of the Umrah visa from one month to three months, during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

Al-Rabiah’s visit comes as an extension of the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries and resulted in many agreements and cooperation in various fields and many disciplines, including the Haj and Umrah sectors.

During the visit, means of enhancing bilateral strategic cooperation between the two sides were reviewed to enhance the quality of services provided to Uzbek pilgrims.

The discussions mainly revolved around the automation of all services and programs that are now provided electronically through the NSK platform and the rapid issuance of visit and Umrah visas.

On Monday, September 26, Haj and Umrah ministries launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

On Wednesday, September 28, Kingdom’s Haj and ministry called on pilgrims around the world for an important update to benefit from the Nusuk application that has replaced the Eatmarna application.

The Kingdom also set conditions for issuing permits for children accompanied by their parents to perform the lesser pilgrimage or Umrah to the Grand Mosque.

Children of the age of five and above can obtain a visa and are permitted to can accompany their parents to perform prayers inside the Grand Mosque.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom begins on the first of Muharram next year 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.