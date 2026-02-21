Saudi Arabia eyes Syria route for Greece fibre-optic cable: Report

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is considering rerouting a major fibre-optic cable linking the Kingdom to Greece through the Mediterranean Sea via Syria instead of Israel, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported, citing officials familiar with the project.

The move reflects shifting regional alliances and growing competition over strategic digital infrastructure.

The cable forms part of the East to Med data Corridor (EMC), launched in 2022 to enhance digital connectivity between the Gulf and Europe. The project involves Saudi Telecom, Greece’s electricity provider PPC, Greek telecommunications firms and a satellite applications company. It aims to support growing demand for high-speed data transfer as artificial intelligence, cloud services and cross-border digital networks expand.

According to MEE, Saudi Arabia’s preference for Syria reflects its increasing engagement with Damascus following years of strained relations. Riyadh has expanded diplomatic and economic outreach to Syria, viewing the country as a key transit hub linking Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The strategy also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen regional trade, technology and infrastructure networks.

Earlier plans had included Israel as a key transit country. However, the ongoing war in Gaza and broader regional tensions have altered strategic calculations.

The reported shift could affect Greece’s close cooperation with Israel in defence, security and energy in the Eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, Athens is positioning itself as a strategic gateway connecting Europe with the Middle East and Asia, while attracting Gulf investment in digital infrastructure, renewable energy and innovation.

Saudi Arabia has also stepped up investment in Syria’s telecommunications sector. MEE reported that recent initiatives include plans to modernise networks and expand fibre-optic systems to improve regional connectivity and economic recovery.

“There were a number of projects that planned to go through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel – [the EMC] was one of them,” Julian Rawle, a US-based submarine fibre-optic cable consultant, told MEE.

“Saudi Arabia asking for transit through Syria is new. People are looking for additional terrestrial routes between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean. Syria is another option, if people feel comfortable with the evolving political situation there,” he added.

Greek and Saudi financial institutions have agreed to finance a significant share of the EMC project, which includes subsea and land-based cables connecting major regional hubs. International contractors are expected to lead construction.