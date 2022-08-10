Saudi Arabia: First scout camp for girls launches in Al-Baha region

Riyadh: The General Administration of Education in Al-Baha region, Saudi Arabia has launched the activities of first scout camp for girls, the local media reported.

This comes with the participation of more than 90 female students and scout leaders representing nine educational administrations from the Kingdom’s regions and governorates.

On Monday, August 8, the Assistant Director-General for Educational Affairs for Girls at Al-Baha Education, Nawal bint Ali Al-Darmahi, inaugurated the first scout camp for girls, under the patronage of the Governor of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

90 فتاة سعودية في البرية ..

إطلاق أول معسكر كشفي للفتيات على مستوى #المملكة https://t.co/qRHE37XSNE pic.twitter.com/GqK4mLNxfI — أخبار 24 – السعودية (@Akhbaar24) August 10, 2022

Also Read Saudi: Apple Developer Academy celebrates graduation of 1st batch of women

For her part, Adviser to the Undersecretary of Educational Programs at the Ministry of Education, Assistant Director General of Activities, Dr. Ayman Al-Faridi, confirmed to Al Arabiya.net that this camp is the nucleus of the women’s scout camps that will be hosted in all regions of Saudi Arabia.

The activities of the camp will be moved next week to the Asir region, and then to Al-Ahsa with the objective of developing scouting activities, promoting national values, instilling volunteerism and life skills among girl students of public education institutions, she adds.

Also Read Saudi Arabia appoints 3 women as assistants at two holy mosques

Here’s a look of tge activities of first scout camp

Photo: Al Sabq Photo: Al Sabq Photo: Al Sabq Photo: Al Sabq Photo: Al Sabq

Al-Faridi stressed the importance of such camps in preparing female students for national occasions, serving the pilgrims, and local, regional and global competition, in light of the great interest that our wise government attaches to Saudi women.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Women now step into the shoes of car mechanics

Although Scouting was officially established in Saudi Arabia in 1961, Scouting activities are mostly limited among Saudi school students and international students. The Saudi Arabian Scout Association is the national scouting organization in the Kingdom.