Defense ministers of Saudi Arabia, French hold talks in Paris

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks in Paris on Wednesday, December 20, with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.

The talks centered on the strategic relationship between the two nations, their defense and military cooperation, and their shared vision for regional security and stability.

The two sides also discussed the most recent regional and international developments and shared issues of mutual concern, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Following the talks, Prince Khalid and Lecornu attended the signing of a executive plan for “cooperation on capabilities, military industries, and R&D”.

كما شهدنا توقيع مشروع خطة تنفيذية للتعاون في مجالات القدرات والصناعات العسكرية والأبحاث والتطوير بين وزارة الدفاع ووزارة القوات المسلحة في الجمهورية الفرنسية. pic.twitter.com/xlXgU44DnZ — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 20, 2023

Prince Khalid arrived in Paris on Tuesday, December 19, following the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister.

He will meet French officials during the visit to discuss cooperation, joint coordination, and common interest issues between the two friendly nations.

In mid-November, Prince Khaled and Lecornu discussed strategic relations, defense cooperation, regional and international issues, and efforts made towards them.

France and Saudi Arabia have a security agreement in the security and defense forces sector, with France being a significant destination for Saudi armaments, particularly in maritime and air fields.